Bongi Ndaba now has freedom to tell her stories without censor

Television and film writer Bongi Ndaba has broken the chains by broadcasters which she believes have denied creatives freedom in the country.



Ndaba, who has 22 years of experience as a writer and has worked for Generations, Isidingo, Generations: The legacy, Ring of Lies, Greed and Desire, Gaz’lam, and Uzalo among others, explains that what viewers watch every day is decided by the channels...