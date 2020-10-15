'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe departure

Uzalo has confirmed speculation that two of its leading actors, Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe, are leaving the show.

Baby and Siyabonga, who play Gabisile and Qhabanga respectively, are set to leave the show at the end of its sixth season.

Rumours about the actors' departure have been circulating, and now the show's producers have finally put the speculation to rest.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the show's producers said: “Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe will be leaving Uzalo by the end of season six. The story has taken this direction and will give us a riveting, high-stakes ending for both characters.

"The decision was made in consultation with the two actors. Both have given a tremendous amount to their roles on Uzalo and we are forever grateful for that. We will be introducing a host of new characters played by SA's best. Please stay tuned and see as the story unfolds.”