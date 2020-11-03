Coming from a country that borrows in US dollars, we have to care about the outcome of presidential election
Another four years of Trump in the White House does not bode well for world economy
The mission of this column is to meditate and reflect upon practical issues that could resolve SA’s triple challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty. However, as and when issues that have an impact on this mission arise, it will depart to reflect on them: and, this instalment is a case in point.
In hours, tens of millions of Americans will have voted in the most consequential presidential election in recent history. As a South African, I don’t have a vote to cast, but I do have a stake in the outcome. ..
