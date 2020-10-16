Entertainment

'This is the first time I portray someone who does not have morals'

Playing slay queen Thandeka a fun ride for Sthandiwe

16 October 2020 - 11:51

When directors cast TV actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge in the role of a slay queen they took her out of her comfort zone.

Kgoroge, who has played many characters who do everything by the book, is having fun portraying Thandeka Hlongwane in the Sotho-Zulu soapie Lithapo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X