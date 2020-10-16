'This is the first time I portray someone who does not have morals'

Playing slay queen Thandeka a fun ride for Sthandiwe

When directors cast TV actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge in the role of a slay queen they took her out of her comfort zone.



Kgoroge, who has played many characters who do everything by the book, is having fun portraying Thandeka Hlongwane in the Sotho-Zulu soapie Lithapo...