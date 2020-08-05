Fan favourites make Miss SA top 10

Fan favourites Shudufhadzo Musida from Ha-Masia, former Miss Soweto Busisiwe Mmotla and KZN medical doctor Karishma Ramdev have made it to the Miss SA top 10.

Musida, 24, was the winner of the public vote in which Mzansi was invited to vote for their favourite hopeful into the top 10.

The bald-headed beauty from Limpopo holds a bachelor of social sciences in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria and is currently reading for her BA honours in international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Musida was at a photo-shoot when she received the good news.

“I did a happy dance and people around me kept wondering why I was so happy,” Musida said.

“I was in disbelief but also filled with so much excitement because I now have the opportunity to continue following my dream.”

“[My highlight so far was when] I got a call during a radio interview where a young woman that was bullied for being Venda called and said thank you for making her feel seen and represented in the best possible way.”