Fan favourites make Miss SA top 10
Fan favourites Shudufhadzo Musida from Ha-Masia, former Miss Soweto Busisiwe Mmotla and KZN medical doctor Karishma Ramdev have made it to the Miss SA top 10.
Musida, 24, was the winner of the public vote in which Mzansi was invited to vote for their favourite hopeful into the top 10.
The bald-headed beauty from Limpopo holds a bachelor of social sciences in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria and is currently reading for her BA honours in international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Musida was at a photo-shoot when she received the good news.
“I did a happy dance and people around me kept wondering why I was so happy,” Musida said.
“I was in disbelief but also filled with so much excitement because I now have the opportunity to continue following my dream.”
“[My highlight so far was when] I got a call during a radio interview where a young woman that was bullied for being Venda called and said thank you for making her feel seen and represented in the best possible way.”
Completing the top 10 are Aphelele Mbiyo (Mthata, Eastern Cape), Chantelle Pretorius (Pretoria, Gauteng), Jordan van der Vyver (Greenpoint, Western Cape), Lebogang Mahlangu (Soshanguve, Soshaguve), Melissa Nayimuli (Butterworth, Eastern Cape), Natasha Joubert (Centurion, Gauteng) and medical doctorThato Mosehle (Klerksdorp, North West).
“I was filled with gratitude. Being part of the top 10 gives me the courage to bring difficult conversations to the table to inspire change in behaviour and allow everyone to participate in changing their community and the rest of South Africa for future generations,” 27-year-old Mmotla said.
Ramdev added ever since she was shortlisted for Miss SA patients recognise her everywhere.
“I was at the hospital booking a CT scan for a patient in what I call ‘my spaceman jumpsuit’ because it is a white disposable jumpsuit that covers my entire body and hair – I also wear a mask so the only things you can see are my eyes,” Ramdev recalled.
“As I’m waiting in line, one of the patients turns around and looks at me and says ‘Yes, Miss Karishma Ramdev’. I was SO shocked that I was recognised by just my eyes and eyebrows alone.”
Miss SA will be crowned on October 24, with the life broadcast airing on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.
For the first time the top 3 will represent SA in three prestigious international pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.
Aphelele Mbiyo#MissSA2020 #MissSATop10Finalist #FaceYourPower #EmbraceYourFuture pic.twitter.com/Tg9uZK3beO— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 5, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.