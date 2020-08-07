Top 50 Mrs South Africa semifinalists to be announced via livestream

Former Miss SA Tatum Keshwar is one of the judges who selected the top 50 Mrs South Africa semifinalists.

Keshwar, together with fellow judges Matapa Maila and Nicole Capper - both past winners - selected the top 50 through a virtual judging process that was audited by BDO South Africa.

The semifinalists will be announced on Women's Day (Sunday, August 9) between 10.30am and 11.30am through live streaming on the Mrs SA social media pages.

"This year the women of Mrs SA are iconic. They are pushing themselves to grow and evolve amidst a global crisis, lifting those around them, and showing the world how powerful women can be when they choose to own their space," Capper said.

"I for one am excited and honoured to witness their journeys. They are stellar examples of what women can achieve in the face of gruelling odds, simply by learning, loving themselves, and collaborating."

CEO of Mrs SA, Joani Johnson, said: "This year has brought all sorts of changes but change is what pushes us out of our comfort zones to continue to grow and reinvent.

"For the first time ever, we are not only doing top 50 contestants but selecting them through a virtual judging process and live stream announcement whilst celebrating all South African women on Women's Day."

The winner is expected to be crowned in February.