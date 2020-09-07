New film upholds legacies of Charles Maja, Candy Moloi
The legacy of late actors Charles Maja and Candy Moloi lives on in new Sepedi feature film Bogoshi Bjaka.
The suspense thriller that is helmed by filmmaker Percy L Maboane is making waves on the international film festival circuit. Last month it won two awards, including best feature film at the Crown Wood International Film Festival in Kolkata, India...
