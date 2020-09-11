Entertainment

Mapaseka Mokwele finds her passion in coaching, and that precious family time

11 September 2020 - 08:53

It is believed that those who can’t do, teach – and those who can’t play, coach.

But veteran broadcaster Mapaseka Mokwele has flipped the script and  that's the vibe I get as we catch-up on what she has been up to since hanging up her radio mic at Kaya FM last year April...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X