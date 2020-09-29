Rags-to-riches tycoon scores own reality TV show

KZN mining magnate and polygamist Lucky Gumbi, who shocked social media when he paid R260,000 for his wife’s bridal shower in 2018, has finally scored his own reality TV show called The Gumbis.



Gumbi, who is also in coal transportation and construction businesses, went on to marry his second wife in a glamorous wedding ceremony that cost R4m in December 2018. His reality show to be flighted on SABC1 in November follows the polygamist and his two wives, Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 30, and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 24, as they strive to maintain unique family values, personal identity, their lives as businesswomen and living the life...