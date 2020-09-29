Rags-to-riches tycoon scores own reality TV show
KZN mining magnate and polygamist Lucky Gumbi, who shocked social media when he paid R260,000 for his wife’s bridal shower in 2018, has finally scored his own reality TV show called The Gumbis.
Gumbi, who is also in coal transportation and construction businesses, went on to marry his second wife in a glamorous wedding ceremony that cost R4m in December 2018. His reality show to be flighted on SABC1 in November follows the polygamist and his two wives, Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 30, and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 24, as they strive to maintain unique family values, personal identity, their lives as businesswomen and living the life...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.