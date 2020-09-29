SA's pandemic-hit car makers ask government to cut taxes on new cars

SA's car makers have asked the government to reduce taxes on new vehicle purchases as part of a proposed stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit sector, according to a presentation from an industry body seen by Reuters.

The proposal, aimed at boosting local sales of new cars as rising coronavirus cases threaten demand in key export markets, was presented to the government on Monday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), its chief executive Mike Mabasa said.

Naamsa represents global car giants like Nissan and Toyota which produce vehicles in SA, with around 64% marked for export.

Automakers want to lower the tax rate for new vehicles from 42% of the price to between 35% and 38%, Mabasa said.

Removing a tax on carbon dioxide emissions imposed at purchase and reducing an ad valorem levy - a value-based tax on items considered a luxury in SA - could together boost new sales by almost 28,400, Naamsa's presentation showed.

Without this, some Naamsa members who rely heavily on export sales could find their SA operations become unviable, Mabasa warned.