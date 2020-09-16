Ngwenya returns to Isibaya to cause havoc
After taking a break from acting to enjoy motherhood and focusing on establishing her foundation, actress Zinhle Ngwenya made a return on Isibaya last night.
Ngwenya portrays the role of Sihle, the wife of the late chief of Amabovu nation Zweli Ngubane who was played by the late Andile Gumbi. She explained that Sihle returns to the soapie to cause more headache and drama for the Ngubane clan...
