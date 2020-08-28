Generations changed my life, says Winnie Ntshaba
Once upon a time Winnie Ntshaba was fired from SA’s most-watched TV show Generations.
In August 2014, the world came to a standstill over the sudden death of Hollywood legend Robin Williams, but back home we were mourning the end of a different era...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.