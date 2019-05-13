Entertainment

Isibaya actress Zinhle has welcomed a baby boy

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 13 May 2019 - 11:17
Actress Zinhle Ngwenya has welcomed a second child to her family.
Image: Instagram/Zinhle Ngwenya

Zinhle Ngwenya has revealed that the latest addition to her brood has made his grand entry into the world. 

The Isibaya actress, who announced her second pregnancy with a gorgeous magazine cover just a couple of weeks ago, said she felt bad that she was keeping all her joy to herself, so she decided to let the world know.

"Lol, I read all the comments from my previous posts and y'all are making me feel so bad. Here he is guys. Thanks for all the love and warm messages," she said.

Not a fan of splashing her personal life on public platforms, Zinhle also kept her first pregnancy private and only revealed in September 2017 that she had welcomed a bundle of joy. 

It was no different with her nuptials. Zinhle and her hubby Robert tied the knot in 2017 and managed to keep the details out of the spotlight. 

Congratulations mama!

