Zinhle Ngwenya on expecting another bundle of joy: We are beyond blessed

Isibaya actress Zinhle Ngwenya (formerly Mabena) recently revealed that she and her hubby, Robert are overjoyed about expecting their second child together.

Zinhle broke the exciting news on social media by sharing pictures of the Mamas & Papas magazine cover shoot she did.

"Finally the cat is out of the bag. The Ngwenya family is ecstatic to announce that we are expecting another bundle of joy. We are beyond blessed by the grace that God has bestowed upon our family."

Zinhle and Robert tied the knot in 2017, and managed to keep the details out of the spotlight.

The actress also kept her first pregnancy private and only revealed in September 2017 that she had welcomed a bundle of joy.

Here's a look at Zinhle's cover.