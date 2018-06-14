Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena and husband to host music festival with a purpose

She is an evil villain who will stop at nothing to reclaim her glory on television but in real life, Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena has a softer side.

As thousands of young people prepare for various activities to commemorate Youth Day on Saturday, the Isibaya actress will be hosting a music festival with a purpose.

The recently wedded star and her husband Robert Ngwenya are set to host the 2nd annual Maboloka drug awareness festival in Maboloka, North West on June 16.

"We decided to host this event to create awareness about substance abuse. We are focusing on Nyaope because it’s the leading drug that is killing the youth especially in the black community. It's easily accessible and it's quite affordable so they (addicts) run to it quickly for a high and once you start on it, it cripples you," Ngwenya said.

The event will be held at her husband Robert's home town of Maboloka and will feature stars such as Kwesta, K.O, DJ Maphorisa and Busiswa.

"MZ Ngwenya Fundation is a family foundation that is aimed at changing lives. Our slogan is opening doors for everyone and that is just creating opportunities for everyone who would like to make the change in their lives.