University cancels event featuring Mbongeni Ngema
The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has cancelled an event in which playwright and seasoned actor Mbongeni Ngema was to be a main speaker.
Ngema, who has gender-based violence allegations hanging over his head following claims made by his ex-wife Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema in her tell-all book, was expected to speak under the theme Arts and Social Justice: The Pursuit of a Non-racial, Non-sexist Democratic South Africa. According to a flyer on social media, the event was scheduled to take place virtually on August 27. Other panelists were Tefo Maloka and Gugu Xaba...
