TUT students want NSFAS allowances

Dozens of Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campus students say they have not been paid their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accommodation allowances for seven months.

The students who live on an off-campus private accommodation are locked in a dispute with the university over a policy adopted last year, prohibiting them from using unaccredited private residences unless those accredited are full.

Mahlatse Moloto, chairperson of management housing committee at TUT Soshanguve, said students staying in non-accredited private accommodation have not been paid their accommodation allowances since the start of the academic year.

“Last year, there was a problem of accommodation and we had a protest and a consensus was reached that students who are not staying in university-owned residences and are staying with their landlords must submit a lease agreement to the university’s financial aid office and their accommodation allowances will be released,” said Moloto.

“There is a policy that says students should stay in university-accredited buildings and fill them up. Those students who are not staying in university-accredited buildings have not been paid their accommodation allowances for seven months,” he added.