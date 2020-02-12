Joseph Shabalala was an amazing creative and songwriter, says Duma Ndlovu

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who died yesterday morning after a long illness, has been praised for his humility and contribution to the world.

Seasoned playwright and creator of Muvhango on SABC 2, Duma Ndlovu, who was also a close friend of Shabalala, said the fallen isicathamiya singer was a genius.

He said it w as through the man's genius that isicathamiya music was respected and was still going strong.

"Bab'Shabalala took South African music and put onto the world map, and becoming one of the most successful artists both locally and internationally, with five Grammy awards. There is no South African group that has travelled the world and achieved international success like Ladysmith Black Mambazo has," Ndlovu said.

"They have defied all the odds, coming from humble beginnings, without an education and a rich upbringing. Mshengu took the music to another level. A candle has dimmed in the African traditional music.