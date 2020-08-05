SA's lockdown film shot with cellphones premieres today

South Africa’s first Covid-19 feature film called Cabin Fever and which was inspired by the stringent lockdowns across the world is set to premiere on Wednesday on M-Net Box Office.

Cabin Fever which was written and directed by Tim Greene was shot in 34 days of the first national lockdown using laptop cameras and cellphones to film it.

Apart from South African actors from Johannesburg and Cape Town, the film also features actors from other different parts of the world like Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Wales and Australia.

The list of actors includes Jenna Upton, Keenan Arrison, James Cunningham, Bonko Khoza, Ndoni Khanyile and Lesego Chabedi among others.

The auditioning for the film was unusual. Greene posted a call on social media to which more than 100 actors responded.

Greene said about the film: “Cabin Fever tells the story of a family, all under lockdown in different parts of the world, who are brought together by the second wife after she learns that her husband’s first wife is dying of Covid-19.

“Family differences and conflicts come to the surface as they each try to come to terms with their emotions which are heightened during the lockdown.”