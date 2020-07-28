Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi ventures into music at last

Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi, who is known for portraying the role of Sbu, has used the Covid-19 lockdown to finally launch his music career.

Majozi, who portrays one of the most entertaining characters on the popular TV show, has been longing to launch his music career for years but was afraid to put himself before the court of public opinion.

However, when everything came to a standstill during the national lockdown, Majozi decided to dust off one of the songs he wrote last year and decided to finally release it as a Covid-19 awareness song.