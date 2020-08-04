SA short film headed to Philadelphia Festival
South African short film Address Unknown is heading to the annual BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia for a world premiere on August 21.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be staged digitally, which is going to afford international audiences the opportunity to watch it via online platforms...
