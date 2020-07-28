Entertainment

Seasoned actor Jet Novuka joins Uzalo

28 July 2020 - 12:37
TV and film star Jet Novuka.
Seasoned TV and film actor Jet Novuka has joined SABC1’s popular soapie Uzalo.

Novuka, who has appeared in films and TV dramas, is among the new faces brought in for the new season that starts towards the end of the year. He will take on a role of captain Yamkela Mpambani.

Another person who returns to Uzalo is Nomcebo Gumede who plays the role of Mumsy, the woman who turned Mastermind’s world upside down. While the show will be welcoming new talent, Uzalo will be saying adios to some of its stars like Nomcebo or Mamfundisi, played by Nombulelo Mhlongo and Khanyile brothers - Thulane and Siyabonga, played by Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza.

The Khanyile brothers, who were reported a month ago as leaving the soapie, will be missed by viewers for taking down the biggest thug in KwaMashu - Nkunzi.

Creative director Brenda Mukwevho said about the new talent: “We’re excited about sir Jet Novuka joining the Uzalo family and Nomcebo Gumede returning to the family. We have some great plot twists coming up and cannot wait for audiences to see what the cast will deliver! We also thank Nombulelo, Thulani and Sizwe for the great work they’ve presented as part of the Uzalo family. They gave their all and we are grateful to have been able to work with them.”

 

