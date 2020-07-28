Master KG's hit song Jerusalema's success exceeds expectations

Artist of the moment Master KG has been kept inundated by international promoters after his hit song Jerusalema clocked more than 50 million views on Youtube.

Speaking during the department of sports arts and culture press conference, OpenMic Productions executive Molao Rammala explained that what they have achieved with the song in the past months was nothing compared to where they wanted to go with it. Rammala said the 50 million views that the song received was just the beginning.

Rammala said: “I always tell Nomcebo and Master KG that you are young, beautiful and talented. The most important thing is not to make money, but to make history. By making history you are putting a mark where the world will never forget about you. I told them that let’s treat 50 million views as the foundation of what we want to achieve and their determination shows that they want to take the world by storm.”

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa said: “The government together with the department is congratulating you today, which we think it is a start of a process of celebrating you [Nomcebo and Master KG]. We are happy that you have put our country on a global map. You have used the song and dance to unite the whole world and we really thank you for that.”

“We note that our own continent has come to the party; Angola and many other people and we also note your collaboration with Burna Boy, a move that works well in strengthening our ties on the continent. You are 24 years old and it says this country has a bright future.”

Master KG who has previously produced a hit Skeleton Move which won an African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) in Texas last year said: “It is one of those moments where you get more excitement each and every day. After my song Skeleton Move did amazing well getting 23 million views, I realised that there is something special about the music we produce in Limpopo and I wanted to take it out there to the world to also experience it.”

Nomcebo Zikode said: “I’m so humble I have been getting calls from all over the world with people appreciate the song. I’m grateful that it did well.”