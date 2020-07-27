DJ Tira rocks Durban July

Not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop DJ Tira from staging an epic celebration for 10 years of Fact Durban Rocks.

Given the current climate you could be forgiven for being unaware that the Durban July took place this year, but it did take place successfully at the Greyville racecourse this weekend.

Tira had to be flexible and creative in honouring 10 years of his VIP Afrotainment marquee and biggest after-party Fact Durban Rocks.

He showed up looking dapper in a monochrome suit, while the virtually produced music concert moved to Channel O with a star-studded line-up that featured the likes of Babes Wodumo, Black Motion and Moonchild.

"This one we just had to do it for the people and it's not about the money since we televised it for free - but shout-out to the sponsors that were able to help us. It was great to showcase Durban, the talent that comes from the city and the beautiful weather," Tira said.

"We had big plans this year and Covid-19 happened, so most of those plans took a huge dive. But we are happy with the good response we received."

Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole was quite the social butterfly as one of the few celebrities to crack an invite as muse and model for fashion label Quiteria Atelier.

Renowned for her not-so-fashionable onscreen persona, Mafole looked almost unrecognisable in her flirty pleated number with a matching mask.