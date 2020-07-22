'SK Khoza a victim of revenge porn,' says legal expert
The Queen star Sthembiso "SK" Khoza has apologised for video clips and photos of him and naked women that trended on social media.
While they have been deemed scandalous by users, revenge porn such as sexually explicit material that leaked online is illegal in SA and those found guilty of such a crime could be fined a hefty R300,000.
In a public apology issued to his family, Mzansi Magic and Ferguson Films for embarrassing them, Khoza said: "This past weekend, inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself.
My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry 🙏🏽— Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) July 20, 2020
"I have put Ferguson Films, my family, and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret and wish I could take back. My actions were unacceptable and I can only beg for forgiveness," Khoza continued.
But legal expert Hannes Bouwer of Cavanagh & Richards Attorneys tells Sowetan that according to the Films and Publications Amendment Bill signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa last October, Khoza and the women in the clips are victims of revenge porn.
"If the person is not identified/cannot be identified in the publication [a person found guilty will get a] fine not exceeding R150,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both," Bouwer explained.
"If the person is/can be identified in the publication [a person found guilty will get a] fine not exceeding R300,000 or imprisonment not exceeding four years or both."
According to the Bill, revenge porn is defined as "any person who knowingly distributes private sexual photographs and films in any medium, including through the internet, without prior consent of the individual or individuals and where the individual or individuals in the photographs or films is identified or identifiable in the said photographs and films, shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction".
Mzansi Magic declined to respond to Sowetan questions on the leaked material that featured one of their talents and what the channel's stand on revenge porn was.
"It's a matter you need to raise with the Fergusons," said Philly Kubheka, head of PR and publicity for local entertainment channels.
The Queen showrunner Lauren Nell failed to respond to Sowetan's email, text and call on the matter.
"Sorry signal [is] really bad. Can't hear you," said Nell in a text after her cellphone line cut off.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.