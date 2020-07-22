'SK Khoza a victim of revenge porn,' says legal expert

"If the person is/can be identified in the publication [a person found guilty will get a] fine not exceeding R300,000 or imprisonment not exceeding four years or both."

According to the Bill, revenge porn is defined as "any person who knowingly distributes private sexual photographs and films in any medium, including through the internet, without prior consent of the individual or individuals and where the individual or individuals in the photographs or films is identified or identifiable in the said photographs and films, shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction".

Mzansi Magic declined to respond to Sowetan questions on the leaked material that featured one of their talents and what the channel's stand on revenge porn was.

"It's a matter you need to raise with the Fergusons," said Philly Kubheka, head of PR and publicity for local entertainment channels.

The Queen showrunner Lauren Nell failed to respond to Sowetan's email, text and call on the matter.

"Sorry signal [is] really bad. Can't hear you," said Nell in a text after her cellphone line cut off.