Beyoncé’s film album Black Is King will premiere to African audience

Beyoncé’s anticipated film and visual album Black Is King will premiere to an African audience a day after its international release on Disney+.

M-Net on Monday night confirmed that they have acquired the rights to air the film based on music from last’s The Lion King remake.

The film will air on Saturday, August 1, on the channel at 8pm. As a special treat to South Africans the channel will be opened for two hours on the night to all DStv customers – Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

“Showcasing this landmark visual album and global television event to as many of our loyal viewers as possible, MultiChoice Group and M-Net yet again cement their reputation as Africa’s most-loved storyteller,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO: Video Entertainment.

“We’re very excited to be part of this global event, but what makes Black Is King even more important for us, is that it shines the spotlight on the many phenomenal African creatives who were involved in the project – both on screen and behind the scenes.”

The trailer for the film teases special appearance by SA A-listers Moonchild, Warren Masemola, Connie Chiume and Nandi Madida joined by Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Adut Akech.

“Black Is King is a powerful, relevant and timely creative and celebratory expression of identity that we felt was important to be shared with fans across Africa as it launched globally on Disney+. We’re thrilled to continue the journey that started with The Lion King,” commented Christine Service, senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company Africa.