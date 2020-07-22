Pandemic delays premiere of new telenovela Isono
BET Africa telenovela Isono has taken a drastic decision to suspend production and push back its premiere date as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rock the local TV industry.
Producers Clive Morris Productions confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that they decided to suspend production indefinitely earlier this month.
While other daily dramas such as Muvhango, The River, Isibaya, Generations: The Legacy, Scandal! and more have in the last two months taken temporary production breaks because of Covid-19, Isono suspending production is the most extreme measure taken yet.
"Due to the increase and peak of Covid-19 in SA, a decision was made to temporarily postpone production to support the first priority which is health and safety of the cast/crew and all involved in the Isono production," said Lala Tuku, managing director at Clive Morris Productions.
"Covid-19 has presented our industry with unprecedented challenges. We are monitoring the Covid-19 situation in South Africa and will make a decision to commence production when it is best possible to resume."
The much-anticipated show that boasts a star-studded cast of Nthati Moshesh, Rami Chuene, Natasha Thahane, Senzo Radebe, Anga Makubalo and Bohang Moeko was expected to debut next Monday.
The channel has also pushed the premiere date back indefinitely.
Billed as the "first African telenovela to air to an international market" the ambitious production was set to air weekdays to audiences across Africa.
"We are excited to launch BET Africa's first scripted telenovela to market. As viewers will soon discover, it will be worth the wait," said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for ViacomCBS Networks Africa.
"At this stage we have not communicated the new premiere date and can assure viewers it is coming soon to screens."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.