Pandemic delays premiere of new telenovela Isono

BET Africa telenovela Isono has taken a drastic decision to suspend production and push back its premiere date as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rock the local TV industry.

Producers Clive Morris Productions confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that they decided to suspend production indefinitely earlier this month.

While other daily dramas such as Muvhango, The River, Isibaya, Generations: The Legacy, Scandal! and more have in the last two months taken temporary production breaks because of Covid-19, Isono suspending production is the most extreme measure taken yet.

"Due to the increase and peak of Covid-19 in SA, a decision was made to temporarily postpone production to support the first priority which is health and safety of the cast/crew and all involved in the Isono production," said Lala Tuku, managing director at Clive Morris Productions.