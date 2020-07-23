Idols SA finally comes back to TV

Idols SA is officially going ahead with a brand-new season despite feeling the Covid-19 pandemic pinch.

Mzansi Magic confirmed yesterday that after delays and uncertainties, season 16 will premiere on the channel on August 2.

But the channel failed to provide details on how the reality competition show, famous for being an oversized spectacle, planned to take shape with Covid-19 health and safety measures in mind.

Instead, the channel promised "interesting twists" when the show returns.

"The first two episodes were shot before the national lockdown," said Mzansi Magic publicist Philly Kubheka.

"There were changes with regards to theatre week.

"However, it will be unveiled on the show as it forms part of the interesting twists added to the competition."