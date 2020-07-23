Idols SA finally comes back to TV
Idols SA is officially going ahead with a brand-new season despite feeling the Covid-19 pandemic pinch.
Mzansi Magic confirmed yesterday that after delays and uncertainties, season 16 will premiere on the channel on August 2.
But the channel failed to provide details on how the reality competition show, famous for being an oversized spectacle, planned to take shape with Covid-19 health and safety measures in mind.
Instead, the channel promised "interesting twists" when the show returns.
"The first two episodes were shot before the national lockdown," said Mzansi Magic publicist Philly Kubheka.
"There were changes with regards to theatre week.
"However, it will be unveiled on the show as it forms part of the interesting twists added to the competition."
Judges Randall Abrahams, Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Nkayi will reprise their roles together with host Proverb.
"Not only do we have a host of fresh, exciting talent; choosing a winner will be as challenging for the public as it was for the judges to make decisions during theatre week," Abrahams said.
One hopeful, Dumile Nkabinde, got the sought-after golden ticket when he auditioned in Pretoria earlier this year. He told Sowetan that he can't wait for the show to finally air.
"I'm super excited that I got a golden ticket for Season 16 of Idols SA. It really is a goal accomplished and I'm definitely looking forward to the competition," Nkabinde said.
"It's such a great platform to show what I can do and see how far I can go in the competition. I'm looking forward to everything that is about to transpire and looking forward to the journey ahead."
While viewers wait to see how the live shows that feature large studio audiences and other production elements requiring large crew move forward under unchartered water, perhaps they will take a cue from its international counterparts.
American Idol and The Voice were very creative and flexible with how they moved forward during the pandemic earlier this year.
American Idol top 20 was filmed remotely in more than 40 locations with all performances filmed on iPhones.
Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest, crossed over from their homes.
