Thando Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest & Beyoncé: see what some of your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend was a very special one for many South Africans as they virtually celebrated the life of struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni who turned 95. Elsewhere in celebville, there was just as much reason for celebration.
Here at home, there were birthday celebrations, and further abroad, there were super cute family moments shared with us by our faves!
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
It was cuteness overload when actress and radio DJ, Thando Thabethe, posed with her adorable puppies on the gram this past weekend.
Many of her fans found the cuteness irresistible and took to the comment section to flood the post with heart emojis and warm messages. The star’s love for irresistibly cute puppies is something she has not kept hidden.
In 2016, she had an Instagram account for one of her puppies named Dolce. The dog lover is also known to occasionally spoil her followers with a dose of cuteness by uploading an image or video of her adorable puppies.
This past weekend, Cassper Nyovest celebrated the birthday of his mate Carpo. The two have been friends for almost 20 years and are still going strong.
Cassper has, on more than one occasion, shared how much the friendship means to him, making reference to the loyalty it embodies.
Cassper and Carpo share a meaningful bromance which has stood the test of time, money and fame. The two always support each other in their ventures. We love to see a friendship filled with love, loyalty and support.
View this post on Instagram
I accept the challenge with pride @tasha4realsmith We are BLACK WOMEN!..... We build.... We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN....We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate in about building others! All too often, we WOMEN find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!! Upload 1 picture of yourself... ONLY you. Then tag as many SISTERS to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. I love you my beautiful Queens! I challenge @fezilentuli @phindilegwala_official @dawnthandeka_king @thenjiwecomedy @zintathu @lerato_mvelase @leratolicious1 @2mellow_ @sunshineshibs @nomsadiva @jessicankosi @oumatema @unathi.co #BLACKWOMAN #BLACKLOVE #BLACKGIRLMAGIC 👑❤️💃🏾💫🇿🇦🌍👑 📸 @ken_khutso Make Up: @jackiememola_mua Dress custom made by @ameliawearhouse LIVE LOVE LAUGH LIGHT AND LAND
Actress and comedienne Celeste Ntuli spent a part of her weekend celebrating black women and the gift of sisterhood.
In an Instagram post, the star mentioned the importance of staying positive and building each other up during this difficult and uncertain time when there is a lot of negativity going around.
Showing love to some of her female friends and celebrating them, she challenged them to post images of themselves and tag other sisters who would also do the same as a way to build each other up instead of tearing each other down.
Kwesta spent this past weekend entertaining his fans from the comfort of their homes at the Lockdown House Party.
The star rendered a performance with the help of a live in-studio band. Many of his fans took to social media to thank and compliment him on a great performance.
With live concerts currently being out of the question, many artists have been using virtual concerts as a way to showcase their music to their fans.
If the comments from Kwesta’s fans are anything to go by, music lovers have warmed up to this new normal.
Ciara melted the hearts of many on social media when she uploaded a video of her partner, Russell Wilson, styling their daughter’s hair.
The post, which she captioned “My Beautiful Black Man and my Beautiful Black Princess, worship and hairstyling” left many of her followers with very little choice but to hit the “like” button.
Ciara, who is currently expecting her third child, is known for sharing family portraits and precious moments shared by members of her family to much delight and enjoyment of her fans.
Beyoncé spent a part of her weekend rendering a speech to the class of 2020 at a virtual graduation ceremony.
In her speech, Queen B congratulated the class of 2020 for emerging victorious even in the face of a world crisis, a global pandemic and an expression of outrage at the senseless killing of black people.
Her message was found to be inspirational not only to the graduates, but to many of her followers as well, who then took to the comment section to express their gratitude for the much-needed motivation during this difficult time.