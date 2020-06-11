Eusebius McKaiser leaves 702 as talk radio station looks to 'the next level'

Radio host Eusebius McKaiser is leaving 702 at the end of June.

The station in a statement confirmed that political journalist Clement Manyathela will move from his midday slot to take over the 9am slot from McKaiser, who has been a fixture at the station for many years.

“702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now – and of the future – are looking for. We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and of course, master debater,” says 702 station manager, Thabisile Mbete.

Manyathela had this to say about his move from midday to the morning slot: “It is always challenging starting something new and I am grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners.”

Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner returns to the Primedia Broadcast team, hosting the Midday Report.

The change to the line-up is part of the longer term strategy to reposition 702 in response to listener feedback.

“Clement and Mandy are trusted journalists, known for their fresh approaches to news reporting. We know that their contributions will be central to us successfully delivering on our responsible media strategy, one that will see us continue to build trust and audiences as we look to take 702 to the next level,” comments Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.