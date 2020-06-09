Media personality Anele Mdoda returns to judge Miss SA

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda is returning on the judging panel for the 2020 Miss SA pageant.

The 947 presenter will be joined by former Miss SA winners Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015) and Adè van Heerden (2017).

Mdoda was part of the panel that crowned Zozibini Tunzi last year before she was named Miss Universe as well as Rolene Strauss who went on to win Miss World in 2014.

“It's never about the judges; it is the belief the young women have in themselves. We just serve as a springboard. The crown finds the contestant while she is looking for it,” Mdoda said

“I have always looked for authenticity and a strong sense of self. You can see it almost immediately when you meet a contestant.