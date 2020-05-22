Medical doctor 'healing' people using music

Being a musician during lockdown has been a testing time for many artists who cannot tour or promote their music.

For rising star Senzeni "Dr Senzo" Tshuma, it's quite a different tale.

While he might not be able to touch lives through his music as he has often done in the past, he has done so through his career as a medical doctor.

Born and raised in Schoemansdal, near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, the 25-year-old Tshuma, affectionately known as Dr Bae, pursued a career in medicine with the hope to touch people's lives.

However, his passion and drive for music led him to working with major South African artists, including DJ Sox with whom he has released a single with titled Dreaming.

Matriculating as one of the top students in his high school, Tshuma sought to follow a career that would allow him to change people's lives.

"I wanted a stable career because music is unpredictable and you never know what is going to happen," said Tshuma.