Musicians union slams voice note's R3,500 claim as act of jealousy

Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (Tumsa) has dissociated itself from a voice note that has been doing rounds, promising artists money if they joined the union.

The trade union has slammed the voice note as an act of jealousy by detractors Tumsa says are threatened by its fast growing membership, which it says is nearing 2,000. The voice note which has created a stir in the industry calls on musicians who make their living through creative arts to join Tumsa so that they can benefit from a minimum wage of R3,500.

The note say: “Today’s message is very important, if you have not joined Tumsa please sign to this union because we (Tumsa) are fighting really hard for all of us so that we can be paid out a minimum wage of R3,500 and that can only happen if you are registered. If you are registered on the website as a musician, whose primarily income is from the creative arts then you will be part of this movement. If you do not you will not receive anything when government does pay.”

The voice note surfaces shortly after Tumsa had sent a proposal to the department of sports, arts and culture wanting musicians to get at least R3,500 stipend from the R150m million Covid-19 relief fund which was turned down. Tumsa’s interim secretary general Gabi Le Roux said they understood well the dirty game of politics and was not fazed by the audio.