Veteran US actor and former 'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies at age 92

By Kyle Zeeman - 11 May 2020 - 12:42
Jerry Stiller has died.
Veteran US actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son Ben confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Ben wrote: “I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.”

He remembered Jerry as a “great dad” and said he would be greatly missed.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you dad.”

Jerry was known for his role as George Costanzas' father Frank in Seinfeld and as Arthur Spooner in the hit comedy TV series The King Of Queens.

He also appeared in Hairspray, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid, and alongside Ben in Zoolander and Zoolander 2.

He also joined Anne Meara, Ben's mother, in the comedy duo Stiller And Meara.

Anne died in May 2015.

