Cape Town jazz festival put on ice after coronavirus concerns

Popular Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed indefinitely due to a coronavirus scare.

Festival organisers espAfrika announced on Friday evening that the jazz event, which was scheduled to be staged towards the end of this month, would be deferred to a later date as a precautionary measure.

"In light of growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus, espAfrika a member of Sekunjalo Group, regrets to inform the public that this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival will be postponed for the foreseeable future, as a public health precautionary measure," said the company in a media statement.

"The Festival was scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The postponement comes after renowned jazz maestro Abdullah Ibrahim cancelled his performance at the event earlier this week, citing Covid-19 concerns.