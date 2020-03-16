Pitch Black Afro should be found guilty - State

It is alleged that on 30 December Ngcobo allegedly killed Modisane. He allegedly bashed her head against the wall.

“And it was confirmed by the accused that he pushed her, and she hit her head against the wall. His confession was provisionally admitted, and it should be admitted as evidence,” said Moleko.

Moleko said according to the magistrate who took Ngcobo’s confession could not have known about the details of the incident if it was not from the accused.

“Premeditation doesn’t have to take a long time, it is eminent,” Moleko said. “According to witnesses, Modisane came to them crying and didn’t say anything while barefooted and didn’t want to discuss what had happened between her and Ngcobo and she walked back into the lodge where she was with the accused.

“The couple was preparing for a trip the following day. If we look at the injuries she sustained, they could not have happened in a snap of a moment. There were other wounds on her hands, thighs and legs,” Moleko said.

Moleko pleaded with the court to find that Ngcobo assaulted his wife for a period of time.