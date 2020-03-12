Coronavirus scare could derail Cape Town International Jazz Festival

It’s the largest music event on the annual calendar in Sub-Saharan Africa - but this year’s staging of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is hanging in the balance.

This is because Covid-19 has strengthened its grip in SA, where 17 positive cases had been confirmed by Thursday.

Instructions and advice from government officials are now expected for all large events scheduled to take place in the country, while around the globe major sporting events are being cancelled (or played with no spectators allowed) and conferences cancelled.