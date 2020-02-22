Zoleka Mandela reveals how antidepressants left her baby in an incubator after birth

Zoleka Mandela is a fighter and recently shared how her daughter too had overcome health struggles.

Taking to social media recently, Zoleka posted a beautiful picture of her one-year-old daughter Zenzile Bashala on her birthday, and reflected on how she nearly lost her after birth.

Zoleka revealed that she was struggling with depression during the pregnancy and was taking medication, only to later find out that it had an effect on the baby.

"Soon after I conceived, being pregnant and on antidepressants resulted in her being incubated after birth - there were issues with her breathing and her heart rate."

To add to her stress, Zoleka said that Zenzile suffered an illness just a few days after they were discharged from hospital.