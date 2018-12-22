'She visits me in my dreams' - Zoleka Mandela on the loss of Ma Winnie

In 2018 Zoleka Mandela lost her day-one, and after taking a few months out of the limelight‚ Zoleka returned to social media to speak about how the loss of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela affected her.

"I'm going to miss how she always lied to me about having had enough sleep‚ only for me to see on her Fitbit dashboard (that tracks her sleep pattern) that she barely slept. I never got much sleep whenever I spent the night with her because she would talk so much that I would fall asleep and she'd still be talking in between the times that she dozed off herself‚" she said.

She said that it was a journey‚ but she told fans that Ma Winnie visited her in her dreams.