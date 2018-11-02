Zoleka Mandela pens heartfelt letter about her pregnancy to Ma Winnie

Zoleka Mandela has poured her heart out about her pregnancy being a gift and blessing from her late grandmother and political stalwart Ma Winnie Mandela.

In a lengthy Instagram post Zoleka detailed how she felt completely lost without her "day one," which is her nickname for Ma Winnie.

"My day one...we’ve always known you to be the glue of the family. Since your passing, I barely recognise myself let alone anyone else in this family. In losing you, we have completely lost one another. I’ve been lost without you. My therapist says I need to figure out who I am without you. You were the only family I really had, the only one who truly believed in me."