Zoleka Mandela pens heartfelt letter about her pregnancy to Ma Winnie
Zoleka Mandela has poured her heart out about her pregnancy being a gift and blessing from her late grandmother and political stalwart Ma Winnie Mandela.
In a lengthy Instagram post Zoleka detailed how she felt completely lost without her "day one," which is her nickname for Ma Winnie.
"My day one...we’ve always known you to be the glue of the family. Since your passing, I barely recognise myself let alone anyone else in this family. In losing you, we have completely lost one another. I’ve been lost without you. My therapist says I need to figure out who I am without you. You were the only family I really had, the only one who truly believed in me."
Zoleka said she believes Ma Winnie knew how devastated she would be without her so blessed her with another child.
"So, it’s true then? From death comes new life ... knowing that you took so much of me with you, fearing that I would want to die right alongside you, you placed this blessing between the walls of my womb to remind me that I only need to look inside myself to find you because you have not left me."
Zoleka promised her late grandmother that she would continue to live even when life "feels meaningless" without her.
31.10.2018 - To My Day One ... We’ve always known you to be the glue of the family. Since your passing, I barely recognize myself let alone anyone else in this family. In losing you, we have completely lost one another. I’ve been lost without you, my therapist says I need to figure out who I am without you ... You were the only family I really had, the only one who truly believed in me. Where do I begin when you have always consumed the biggest and best part of me! So, it’s true then? From death comes new life ... Knowing that you took so much of me with you, fearing that I would want to die right alongside you, you placed this blessing between the walls of my womb to remind me that I only need to look inside myself to find you because you have not left me. He has not left me, please thank Him for giving me His love, for helping me survive the darkness of Hell without you. He has fulfilled his promise and I promise you this, Ma ... On the days when I’m dying on the inside, you don’t need to worry about me because I will always remember the both of you ... That your endless love for me, your purpose and plans for my life, this ray of hope you have both gifted me with, the life I have lived with and because of your existence will be every reason why I choose to still live ... even when life itself feels entirely meaningless without you.