KZN couple jailed for defrauding unsuspecting victims of more than R10m

A KwaZulu-Natal couple – who between them masqueraded as SA Revenue Service agents, insurance brokers and attorneys to defraud their victims of more R10m – have received jail time for their crimes.

Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said Sashin Sewpersadh and his wife Chantal were sentenced in the Durban commercial crime court on Friday for their involvement in defrauding several people of about R10.5m between 2016 and 2017.

“In October last year, Sewpersadh pleaded guilty to 29 counts of fraud, four counts of theft and 29 counts of contravening the Attorneys Act.

“In committing some of the offences, the accused purported to be an attorney/conveyancer and convinced the complainants that he had the permission to sell certain properties in Phoenix and Umhlanga.

“He told them that their payments to him would facilitate the transfer of ownership of these properties to them. However, these properties were not for sale, nor did the accused have any consent to advertise or sell them,” said Kara.