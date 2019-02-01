While the author and activist did not divulge when exactly she's set to give birth‚ she did reveal that it's a matter of days.

"Omg! I had my last prenatal appointment today with my OBGYN. You guys‚ I’m giving birth any day now and I’m so thrilled."

This will be Zoleka's 5th child and she couldn't be more excited. She added that if she had things her way‚ she would take followers along for the birth.

"If I had it my way ... I would totally go live on Instagram and Facebook but Mr. Bashala will shut it down with the quickness."

Zoleka said she was struggling to sleep due to the excitement.