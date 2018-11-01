Zoleka Mandela is pregnant with her 5th child

In what can be described as a pleasant surprise‚ Zoleka Mandela revealed she’s pregnant again.

The social activist and author announced her 5th pregnancy on Instagram with a collage of pictures on Tuesday.

“Darling‚ you’re pulling a caravan! That is what my day one (my grandmother) used to say about my big booty! This was me yesterday. I was sporting my new ‘push and pull’ look. I’m pushing and pulling serious caravan loads these days!!!”

Zoleka’s husband Thierry Bashala also confirmed the news on his Instagram page.