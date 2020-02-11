WATCH | All the feels! Mlindo gives fans a sneak preview of 'Yekela'

Mlindo The Vocalist's new song left fans in their feels, and it's not even out ye,t but the moment you listen to the song, you'll understand why they lost their minds.

It's not easy for an artist to do better than their first album but Mlindo The Vocalist's fans are convinced his follow-up album will be one for the books.

The song titled Yekela, which Mlindo has revealed features a relatively unknown vocalist called Masiano, will be dropping on Friday.

At first listen the instruments will take you back to Beyoncé's Ave Maria, but once Mlindo does his ad libs you know it's another local banger.