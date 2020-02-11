Entertainment

WATCH | All the feels! Mlindo gives fans a sneak preview of 'Yekela'

By Chrizelda Kekana - 11 February 2020 - 10:19
Mlindo's song 'Yekele' is promising to be a banger.
Image: Instagram/Mlindo

Mlindo The Vocalist's new song left fans in their feels, and it's not even out ye,t but the moment you listen to the song, you'll understand why they lost their minds.

It's not easy for an artist to do better than their first album but Mlindo The Vocalist's fans are convinced his follow-up album will be one for the books.

The song titled Yekela, which Mlindo has revealed features a relatively unknown vocalist called Masiano, will be dropping on Friday.

At first listen the instruments will take you back to Beyoncé's Ave Maria, but once Mlindo does his ad libs you know it's another local banger.

Having to be on par with the standard set by Mlindo's raspy voice, Masiano has no choice but to deliver, and boy does the boy sing! The instrument, the voices, the vibrato, the falsetto. Just everything!

The Emakhaya hitmaker dropped one of the best albums in 2018, and his fans have been waiting for his second offering since then.

Mlindo's fans filled his mentions with comments on how they cannot wait for the song to drop.

Listen to the two videos below and you'll understand why.

View this post on Instagram

“Yekela”. dropping Soon ...?❤️

A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday is too far ? #Yekela

A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) on

