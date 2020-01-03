Entertainment

Candice Modiselle pays tribute to late radio veteran Chilli M

By Masego Seemela - 03 January 2020 - 15:27
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Image: Twitter

Actress and YFM DJ Candice Modiselle and other celebrities have joined the chorus of tributes on social media after the death of veteran radio personality Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga.

Chilli M died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital from natural causes. He is expected to be buried next week Saturday.

Taken aback by the news of the death, Candice shared her fondest memories of the late radio personality on Twitter, saying he should be celebrated.

“Worthy of being celebrated. Your wisdom, heart, mind and filter-less mouth are only a few things we loved about you.”

She also thanked him for “showing her the ropes”.

Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs and the overflow of love. R.I.P Vukani, Chilli M, the father.”

Candice is not the only celebrity who has paid tribute to the radio personality.

947 radio host Mantsoe Pout remembered Chilli as a man who followed his own rules and changed the face of broadcasting.

DJ ZanD recalled Chilli M as the life of the party, who lived his life to the fullest.

Tributes pour in for radio veteran Chilli M

"Starting the year with a loss of a radio legend. RIP Chilli M, your contribution to the radio industry will never go unnoticed nor will it ever be ...
News
7 hours ago

Radio veteran Chilli M has died

The former Ukhozi FM DJ died on Thursday of natural causes.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X