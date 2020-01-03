Tributes pour in for radio veteran Chilli M

South Africa

By Masego Seemela - 03 January 2020 - 11:20
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Tributes are pouring in for radio veteran, Chilli M, who died on Thursday at a Johannesburg hospital.

The former Ukhozi FM DJ was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

A close friend of Chilli's, Isaac Sithole, confirmed that he died from natural causes and will be buried next week Saturday.

Since the news of the host's death, fans have flooded social media with tributes to the radio personality.

