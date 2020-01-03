Tributes pour in for radio veteran Chilli M
Tributes are pouring in for radio veteran, Chilli M, who died on Thursday at a Johannesburg hospital.
The former Ukhozi FM DJ was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.
A close friend of Chilli's, Isaac Sithole, confirmed that he died from natural causes and will be buried next week Saturday.
Since the news of the host's death, fans have flooded social media with tributes to the radio personality.
Easily ONE the greatest Radio Personality of All time in The world , Legit The best in SA no one came close?. RIP Chilli M. #RipChilliM pic.twitter.com/MZD4BNBPoO— Themba L Masondo (@Themba777) January 3, 2020
It’s sad to hear the passing of the greatest radio icon Mzansi has ever produced, unpredictable & unruly on the mouth & tells it like it is.— Thulani Mkhabela (@MkhabelaOnline) January 3, 2020
Chilli M “Daddy show me some love” with @dineoranaka
He made radio fun. Rip Chilli M ?? pic.twitter.com/tw1eDUf54v
Man he used driver Dineo Ranaka crazy on their show— hobo group Pty Ltd (@hobo_group) January 3, 2020
REST IN PEACE CHILLI M aka DADDY
One of the best voice to ever hit radio!! pic.twitter.com/cG3cLd5faP
Chilli M has passed??? OMG, I grew up listening to that dude while he was still on the real @Yfm back in the days. He was a radio legend, not a perfect one but a DAMN Great one. Rest easy Daddy Osebenzile ?? #RIPChilliM pic.twitter.com/Xjs49I7qZr— Lloyd Molefe (@LloydMolefe) January 3, 2020
Rest easy Chilli M #uDaddyuSebenzile pic.twitter.com/mvc3S5tlhk— Mamncane (@Mpumza2828) January 3, 2020
Just heard the devastating news that Chilli M, Vukani is no more. This is so sad man! Eish— Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) January 3, 2020
Chilli M— LawdOfTheDecks (@DjZanD) January 3, 2020
The reason I got into radio. The first person to put me on air as an official mix Dj.
I guess he was coming to say good bye last month. ?
RIP Chilli M one of the greatest to ever do it,a true inspiration? pic.twitter.com/UTybtHgsSi— KingSfiso (@kingsfiso) January 3, 2020
Starting the year with a loss of a radio legend ???... RIP Chilli M your contribution to the Radio industry will never go unnoticed nor will it ever be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/maDhKrciiw— Mrs Messi ? (@JacintaNgobese) January 3, 2020
RIP Chilli M. I still remember him from back in the days on YFM. When radio was lit pic.twitter.com/A1EZDslHXm— Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) January 3, 2020
I am so grateful to have Produced a radio legend @MassivMetro in June 2019 where I was not paid my salary, but that is a story for another day. #ripchillim #TheFather Chilli M pic.twitter.com/jnG2CXXRUy— Thabelo Mpapudi (@stanzabaraka) January 3, 2020
Chilli M bafethu is no more this is really sad if it wasn't for him I'd never be a radio junky, #udaddy took radio to a whole new level. #RipDaddy you contribution to S.A will never be forgotten... ??? pic.twitter.com/rUce40Odym— ?? Bab'Kheswa ♠️ (@Theekensho) January 3, 2020
