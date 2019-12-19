R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.

Kelly, known for such hits as I Believe I Can Fly and Bump N’ Grind, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court by video conference from Illinois, where he is currently jailed.

The 52-year-old R&B singer, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was arrested on separate sets of charges brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Chicago, and pleaded not guilty.

The allegation involving Aaliyah, who died 18 years ago, was added in a superseding indictment in Brooklyn on Dec. 5.

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 30, 1994, Kelly caused another person to offer a bribe to a government official to create a fake ID for a person identified by the pseudonym "Jane Doe #1." The person is Aaliyah, according to a source familiar with the matter.