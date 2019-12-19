South Africa

Three women rescued from 'human trafficking' ring in Kimberley

By Iavan Pijoos - 19 December 2019 - 10:56
The women were allegedly transported between Barkley West and Kimberley for sexual exploitation. File photo
Image: lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Three women were rescued from an alleged human trafficking ring in Kimberley, Northern Cape, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said they followed up on information on Tuesday about a woman who was allegedly involved in the crime.

At the location, they found three women aged between 17 and 22, Mnisi said.

The women were allegedly transported between Barkley West and Kimberley for sexual exploitation, said Mnisi.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on December 24 for a bail application.

