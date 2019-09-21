‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos
Images of the R Kelly in court have left the socials shook — people can't believe how different and rugged the star looks.
Kelly is being held in the Federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, US, on federal sex-crime charges. He is set to appear in court on April 27 next year.
Among the charges the He Saved Me hitmaker faces are one for engaging in prostitution with a minor and another for soliciting a minor for sexual purposes.
The 52-year-old is facing four sets of state and federal sex-crimes charges. He has denied the allegations.
He appeared in court this week when a woman, who posted R1.4m bail for him in February, appealed for the money to be given back to her. The judge denied the request
Here's what went down at this week's court appearance, courtesy of FOX 10 Phoenix:
Tweeps couldn't believe how bad the singer looked and shared their shock in a series of tweets.
I don't even feel sorry for him?♀️?♀️ #RKelly pic.twitter.com/04v4MTQ4Ru— Mama omphile (@Mamaomphile7) September 19, 2019
"I'm a bad man— I am that Janiqua... (@MRJ_RAMALEPE) September 19, 2019
I'm not ashamed of
A bad man yeah
And don't need your love
I'm a bad man yeah
I'm not ashamed of
I'm a bad man
My life's made me tough"#RKelly pic.twitter.com/BBpbnIZeem
Why is that our black rich brothers #RKelly #BillCosby #OJSimpson and many more always find themselves in the middle of sex crimes? What’s wrong?— Sir Puleng ?? (@SirPuleng) July 12, 2019
#RKELLY looks so helpless,tired,old etc???he is about to face 25yrs at jail... the storm is over now pic.twitter.com/zBUZZZUBPt— man's not sportsman (@chaabel) September 20, 2019
Surviving #RKelly is a very sad show. Had no idea how devastating this morherfucker was. #SurvivingRKelly #rk— Leonardo Miranda (@Leoballer83) September 20, 2019
