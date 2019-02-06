Surviving R Kelly and other key moments from the #MeToo movement

With documentaries, plays and other narratives about sexual harassment allegations against some of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry due to be released this year, we have outlined what you need to know about the #MeToo movement.

The New York Times and The New Yorker articles

On October 5 2017, the New York Times published an explosive article detailing film producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long sexualabuse and predatory behaviour rampage. Five days later, The New Yorker published an article with allegations from 13 more women. Although not featured in the original articles, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrowhave since spoke about their harassment at the hands of Weinstein.

Social media takes off with #MeToo

The term “Me Too” was coined by Tarana Burke in 2006 to help sexual violence survivors. After the publication of the above articles,Alyssa Milanorevived the term for the age of social media by asking those who had experienced sexual assault or harassment to tweet #MeToo. The hashtag would go on to become a movement as women - and men - came forward with their stories.

The domino effect

Suddenly there was a plethora of accused, as victims came forward, naming some of the biggest personalities in Hollywood as sexual predators. The likes of Kevin Spacey, James Franco, Brett Ratner and Morgan Freeman have been accused.

#TimesUp is founded

Top female Hollywood stars formed the anti-harassment movement Time’s Up just over a year ago. Itaims to raise legal defence funds for survivors, asks people to take an anti-harassment pledge and seeks a 50-50 gender balance within Hollywood studios.